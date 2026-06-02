Roger Stone Pushed For MAGA Favorite Bill Pulte to Become DNI to Release Classified Docs, Report

President Donald Trump’s surprise pick for acting Director of National Intelligence was reportedly pushed by multiple MAGA allies, including notorious GOP operative Roger Stone.

On Tuesday morning, Trump announced that he had chosen Bill Pulte to serve as acting DNI in the wake of Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation. Pulte also serves as Trump’s head of Federal Housing Finance Agency, and was notably a top proponent of the controversial 50-year mortgage.

The pick was almost universally panned across the political spectrum, with many pointing to the fact that Pulte has never worked in intelligence or national security before.

According to a Tuesday report from Semafor, Stone and others pushed for Pulte in the hopes that he’d use his power to declassify documents. The report added:

While Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte is far from a natural choice for the role, bringing no experience in the intelligence field, he is close with departing DNI Tulsi Gabbard. Perhaps more importantly, Stone and other Trump allies see Pulte’s attack-dog mentality as critical in waging an internal war to ramp up the declassification of sensitive information. “He’s like a bulldozer,” one source familiar with the situation told Semafor of Pulte. “Bulldoze the bureaucracy and accelerate document releases and declassifications.”

At the time of writing, it was not known what kinds of documents they wanted Pulte to go after. Semafor did report, however, that they were interested in anything related to Trump’s continued claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

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