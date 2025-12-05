Sunny Hostin Disagrees ‘100%’ With Halle Berry’s Menopause Fight With Gavin Newsom

The View’s Sunny Hostin stood firm against her cohorts Friday over a menopause bill that Gov. Gavin Newsom has twice vetoed.

The bill, supported by actor Halle Berry, is aimed at improving and expanding menopause care in California.

The View played a clip of Berry discussing the importance of menopause education.

“Gavin Newsom has vetoed our menopause bill. Not one, but two years in a row,” Berry said. But that’s okay. Because he’s not going to be governor forever. And with the way he’s overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in mid-life, he probably should not be our next president either.”

Co-host Sara Haines felt strongly about having such a measure pass in the states for greater menopause education and treatment options.

“I think that the biggest part of this story is [Berry’s] take on menopause — menopause is half the population,” Haines said. “One-point-three million U.S. Women enter menopause annually. Seventy-five million are in peri-menopause and postmenopausal in the country.”

“I adore Halle Berry, I know Halle Berry — I disagree with her 100% on this,” Hostin said.

“Because Gavin Newsom made it clear that the reason he has vetoed this bill twice is because he’s asking them to tailor it for costs,” she argued, continuing:

Remember, that in 2026 healthcare premiums are going to go up to almost a thousand dollars per family. And so in an effort to keep healthcare costs down, he has to veto it because they’re not tailoring the bill and he has done a lot for women. He in September he signed a measure allowing healthcare providers to prescribe abortion medication anonymously. He requires a state regulated health plan to cover abortion pills regardless of federal approval status. He increased legal protection and products including hair, menstrual products, prenatal vitamins, he has done a lot but thinking about the health of the country and the rising cost of healthcare.

