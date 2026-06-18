‘That’s Not True!’ Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Spars With Ro Khanna Over Trump’s Record

Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo pounced on Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) Thursday for criticizing President Donald Trump’s “America First” record and arguing that his Iran deal will take hundreds of billions of dollars away from Americans who need it most.

Bartiromo began by accusing Khanna and Democrats of wanting to “upend this president’s agenda.”

“Is that what is happening right now with this MOU with Iran?” Bartiromo asked about the Memorandum of Understanding.

“No. I actually support the agreement and bringing the war to an end. I have always supported bringing the war to an end,” Khanna said.

“I will say, though, that this agreement is not as good as what the JCPOA was,” he said of former President Barack Obama’s deal.

“Most problematically, we’re going to be on the hook to raise $300 billion for Iran’s economic development and reconstruction. Not U.S. taxpayer money, but raising that money. Why aren’t we focused on the economic development and the reconstruction of Middleton, Ohio, or Johnstown, Pennsylvania, or putting $300 billion to be raised for childcare or healthcare for Americans?” Khanna asked.

“All very important points, and good ones,” Bartiromo conceded before defending Trump.

“In terms of your point, in terms of rebuilding America and Ohio, and all the middle-American states, I mean, that’s exactly what President Trump is doing. You know that!” Bartiromo exclaimed. “He boasts about $18 trillion investment into America. He got corporate America to either pay up on tariffs or build it at home. He’s the first president that actually focused on not relying on China when it comes to pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. So, you know that.”

“And I gotta say,” she continued. “This deal seems a lot better than the horrendous Obama deal because Obama allowed Iran to have access to $100-plus billion. Let’s not forget all that cash — cold cash — on a plane headed to Iran. Which, what did they do with that money, congressman? They used that money to build up their ballistic weapons and support terrorist proxies. Am I wrong?” Bartiromo asked.

“Maria, first of all, the president has lost 72,000 manufacturing jobs under his watch. So, I wish you were right because his rhetoric was about rebuilding Ohio, rebuilding Pennsylvania, but he has resisted having an industrial investment bank to actually support American manufacturers that would make things that were currently —”

“No, I don’t agree with that! That’s not true,” Bartiromo interrupted.

“Let me just finish,” Khanna pushed back. “I mean, it’s true he hasn’t put an industrial investment bank. It’s true that he’s lost 70,000 manufacturing jobs.”

‘Yes, he’s actually attracted a lot of foreign direct investment that’s gone to tech companies in my district, but what about the heartland?” Khanna asked.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business Network.

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