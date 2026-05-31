House Democrat Blames ‘Hurt’ of LA Wildfires on Donald Trump

Who deserves most of the blame for the poor response to the devastating wildfires that scorched Los Angeles in early 2025? President Donald Trump, according to Democratic lawmaker Ro Khanna (CA).

That’s what Khanna told MS NOW’s The Weekend on Sunday morning, after he was asked what the LA mayoral race is revealing about how locals feel about incumbent Karen Bass (D).

“Look, I think that there is a lot of hurt and anger after the fires. My view is that the blame of that really needs to go on Donald Trump,” Khanna said. “They still owe the state $50 billion. They have not worked with Mayor Bass or our governor to get the resources needed. And they have really punished California.”

He continued, “understandably people who still haven’t seen their homes rebuilt, who were upset with how that was handled, they are upset with the incumbents. And that’s why you have the race you do.”

Khanna’s answer stands out, considering Trump wasn’t even back in the White House until January 20, 2025 — 13 days after the wildfires started.

Trump went to LA days after his inauguration and toured the wreckage; he slammed Bass for failing to use her emergency powers to respond quicker to the fires during a surreal roundtable press conference on that trip, telling her “You have emergency powers just like I do… you have to exercise them also.”

Bass’s handling of the fires has been widely criticized in LA and has spurred a serious challenge from Spencer Pratt (R), who has focused on the city’s bungled preparation and response to the fires during his mayoral campaign. Pratt’s home burned down during the fires — forcing him to live in a hotel. About 12,000 homes were destroyed during the fires.

When TMZ recently called out Pratt for staying at the “swanky” Hotel Bel-Air after one of his ads showed an Airstream trailer sitting on the lot where his burned-down house used to be, Pratt punched back.

“To be clear, that is where I live,” Pratt said about the trailer. “That’s where Karen Bass, Mayor Bass, burned down my house. That is where I will live until I have a new house. The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara is temporary housing.”

He continued, “Again, I don’t live at the Hotel Bel-Air, I don’t live in the Airstream, I don’t live in Santa Barbara. I don’t have a house! They burned it down. That is why I got into this race.”

LA will vote this week on its next mayor. Pratt is being given a 27% chance of winning and Bass has a 62% chance of being reelected, according to prediction market Kalshi.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!