Mark Levin Goes Off on GOP Senator Defending Trump’s Deal: ‘Should Never Be Elected Dogcatcher’

Fox News host Mark Levin went scorched earth on Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Thursday, following Marshall’s much-maligned appearance on CNN the night before.

“The insanity of those defending parts of the MOU, or major matters left out of this MOU, is truly stunning,” Levin wrote on X, adding:

Roger Marshall is a senator from Kansas. He argues that the Iranian terror regime, which has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, funded terrorism around the world, and tried to assassinate our president and his daughter Ivanka, needs ballistic missiles “to be able to defend themselves.” This man should never be elected dogcatcher.

“I will add that the fact that ballistic missiles are not included in this MOU is an outrage,” Levin continued, pinpointing a major surprise from Trump this week in selling his deal.

“To downplay the damage these missiles do (ask the Arab countries what they think about ballistic missiles) and the significance of not including them in any deal is utterly irresponsible. Iran’s ballistic missiles have always been a major issue and, in fact, the administration talked about the regime building a circle of protection around its nuclear facilities with ballistic missiles. And, no, if other countries have ballistic missiles, Iran should not. Iran is a terrorist regime that has killed our people, how many more times do we need to be reminded of this?” Levin concluded.

Marshall joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins the night before and was asked about Iran retaining its ballistic missile program, which Trump argued is only fair, as other countries also have missiles.

Collins asked Marshall, “Are you okay with Iran having missiles?”

Marshall replied by arguing, “I prefer that they not, but they have to defend themselves,” while making clear that Iran retaining long-distance missiles is a threat to the U.S.

“You think Iran needs to be able to defend itself?” Collins followed up, as Marshall doubled down, saying Iran needs to be able to “defend themselves” and added, “otherwise we turn this into a forever war.”

Marshall found critics across the political spectrum with his comments. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) shared a viral clip of Marshall’s remarks and added, “3 minutes ago these guys were telling us Iran’s missiles were an existential threat to America and cheerleading an insane, illegal, and destined-to-fail war to get rid of all their missiles.”

3 minutes ago these guys were telling us Iran’s missiles were an existential threat to America and cheerleading an insane, illegal, and destined-to-fail war to get rid of all their missiles. https://t.co/qmBKgwrEcO — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 18, 2026

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