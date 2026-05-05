‘These Guys Can’t Be Bullied!’ Megyn Kelly Flays ‘Sh*t-Talking’ Trump — Says Give Iran ‘The Deal They Want’

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly slammed “sh*t-talking” President Donald Trump over the Iran War, and said he should “give the Iranians the deal they want” because his “bullying” isn’t working.

As the Iran War hurtles into its third month, the latest ceasefire is in danger of falling apart as gas prices soar with no sign of an end in sight.

Kelly — who has been a strong critic of the war — was a guest on Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, during which host Piers Morgan asked her about the situation.

After a blistering litany on gas prices, inflation, and the demise of Spirit Airlines, Kelly gave Trump her best advice — to give Iran a deal and call it a day.

“He’s great at sh*t-talking, and he’s really not great at winding up wars that he starts by choice,” Kelly said:

PIERS MORGAN: I don’t see any upside in this being strung out through the summer, do you?

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: No. This has been a disaster for the Trump administration and for our country and for the world.

I mean, the global fuel supply, just take a look at the numbers. You’ve got American, European airlines, Middle East airlines now completely revamping their forecast for this year.

We reported this morning that American airlines had projected a $4 billion profit expected this year, it’s all been wiped out. They said that entire thing has been wiped out by the rising price of jet fuel.

Spirit Airlines just went over here in America. They were already struggling for years, but this didn’t help. And all of that’s gonna eventually get passed on to the consumer.

So, and that’s just one example, that’s airline fuel. I mean, forget prices at the actual gas pump and the cost of oil in general, which tends to skyrocket energy and other prices.

All of that is coming even if we end the war today.

So my best advice to the president would be give the Iranians the deal they want. They seem to be willing to deal on the Strait of Hormuz.

Which of course is an absurd place to be. It was open before this war. If we had just left them alone, we would never have this problem.

But give them a deal to get that thing back open because it does need to open back up.

And let them give you a fig leaf on nuclear ambitions. Because look, we already devastated their ability to develop a nuclear weapon back in June with the strike on the plants. We know that. We know they were nowhere near getting a nuclear bomb from our own intelligence community who told that to President Trump just before we unleash this war on them.

So we don’t need much from the Iranians on that front. They haven’t gotten better able to produce a nuke as a result of this war.

Just get out! Let them give us some stupid fig leaf that we can declare as somehow a victory. “Oh it’s better than Obama’s joint agreement.”.

And reopen the strait, which is the number one thing. You did decimate pieces of their military. Great! Call it a win. This is a nightmare. We don’t have to get into the specifics.

But get out! Just get out. And what you can see, Piers, is he knows that, he knows that. But the Iranians know it too, and they won’t just bend the knee. And Trump is not used to being in this position.

He’s used to bullying his way out of everything! And these guys cannot be bullied! And he doesn’t know what to do. He’s great at sh*t-talking, and he’s really not great at winding up wars that he starts by choice. That’s what we’re learning.