‘They Tried to Kill Him!’ Wild Trump Intro Goes Right Into God Saved Him Territory

Faith and Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed went over the top in an introduction of President Donald Trump that portrayed him as a besieged but divinely protected leader.

Trump spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, DC, on Friday and delivered several noteworthy rants.

But Reed — who made similar remarks at a leaked event this Spring — let it all hang out in his intro:

RALPH REED: I know he’s ready. But I’m going to give him a proper introduction, because this man, our next speaker, is no stranger to this conference or this stage. In fact, today marks his 10th appearance at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority Conference. He has been here as a private citizen, as a candidate, and we are pleased to welcome him back today as President of the United States. With the seal back on the podium where it belongs. Amen. This is a man who alone, among all the leaders that we have had, gave us the most conservative Supreme Court in over a century. This is a man who, after decades of incompetence and criminal negligence, gave us the most secure border the United States has ever had. He signed the largest tax cut in history that is fueling the greatest economy the world has ever seen. He moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and he gave us the closest relationship and collaboration with our ally Israel that the nation has ever known. And he alone had the courage and the moral clarity to order and direct military action against Iran to make sure it will never have a nuclear weapon. They impeached him! They indicted him! They tried to imprison him! They tried and knock him off the ballot! And then they tried to kill him! And it all failed because God has a purpose for this man. And it is to save our nation. Please welcome back to this stage the 45th and the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump!

Watch above via Faith and Freedom.

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