Trump Tells Faith Group He’d Be ‘The Greatest Communist In History’ If It Worked

President Donald Trump spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, DC, on Friday and slammed the rise of democratic socialist candidates in the Democratic Party, calling them “communists.” Trump went on to claim he’d be “the greatest communist in history” as he loves to hand out free things, but said he won’t go that route as it never works.

Trump fumed at the Democrats during the speech, repeating his attack, calling them “Dumocrats.”

“It’s trending number one, the word ‘dumb.’ I just can’t believe I didn’t think of it nine years ago. The Democrats — they are horrible. They want to resume the transgender mutilization of our children. They want to restart the war on Christians and churches. And as you saw with the communists elected in New York City recently — they’re communists, they’re not social democrats,” Trump said, adding:

They want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life. Communism is very easy to sell. It destroys everything, but it’s very easy. I’ll be honest, I think I’d be the greatest communist in history. I’d give free rent. Ladies and gentlemen, from now on, you don’t have to pay any rent. From now on, anybody who wants a house, don’t worry about it — just pick the house you want. Everybody gets free food. Everything is free from this point forward. Everyone’s going to vote for me. The problem is, after two or three years, the country is a disaster area. The country fails. They always do. It always does. So easy to sell. That first year, boy, you’re the most popular. It’s happening right now in New York and California. But you’ll start living in squalor. You’ll live in squalor. There will be no food. There will be no housing. There’ll be no military. There won’t be any law and order. There’ll be no nothing — you’ll be a third-world inhabitant in every way, and everyone will suffer or die. You’ll suffer or you’ll die. This is what happens. For thousands of years it’s been happening, under different names. Thousands of years. I’m telling you, I’d be the greatest communist in history. It would be so easy. You wouldn’t have to work. You could stay home. The problem is, a couple of years go by, and the whole place collapses. Always does, always has.

Watch above via Fox News.

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