Mr. Met Epically Video-Bombs Somber Pre-Game Show in Hilarious Viral Moment

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New York Mets mascot Mr. Met went viral by videobombing pregame reporter Steve Gelbs with a hilarious dance as Gelbs broke down some depressing news for fans of the beleaguered team.

Hot on the heels of WNBA Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s star turn in the finger-pointing memes comes Mr. Met, who livened up a glum pre-game analysis with some Pride-bedecked hoofing behind an oblivious Gelbs:

GARY APPLE: That it ended up the way that it did. Try to think back, Steve. It was not too long ago. The Mets were celebrating you were in the clubhouse with the goggles on the National League as they made that run to the National league championship series. And here we are on this night and Carlos Mendoza is out of a job. How did we get here, Steve?

STEVE GELBS: Yeah, it’s amazing that it was less than two years ago. It feels like a lifetime ago, to be honest with you. You know, there’s no one easy answer for how the team got here. If there was, you know,.

MR. MET: (DANCES GLEEFULLY THROUGH FRAME).

STEVE GELBS: They’d fix it. There’s a lot of layers to this, but what I will say is it’s become clear that the Mets simply changed too much this off season at one time.

MR. MET: (DANCES BEHIND GELBS).

STEVE GELBS: There’s every reason in the world to say that last year’s team collapsed, we’re gonna make some changes. But when you turn over the entire roster, the entire coaching staff. You put the team in a position where, yeah…

MR. MET: (PEACES OUT).

STEVE GELBS: On paper and in the algorithm and the projections, they may be set up to win, but in reality, they’re not because especially in this city, there’s a ton of scrutiny.

And when you lose the types of fan favorites this team lost, there is also going to be a heavy dose of skepticism, of anger from the fan base. They’re not going to give the team the benefit of the doubt and the ability early on to kind of have a malaise and try and snap out of it. And so this team needed to get off to a hot start.

And once they didn’t, it just became very, very difficult. It felt like the snowball was constantly rolling downhill.

And so I think when you’re David Stearns and you’re looking at how things go, you have to take a step back, realize, hey, New York is different and we have to factor that in. And maybe next time we cannot change everything around. It needs to be something that is done more gradually.

GARY APPLE: All right, Steve, we thank you so much. Just getting going here.