President Donald Trump ramped up an attack on progressive Democratic candidates, taking things to a whole new level when he warned a group of Christians that they would turn the country communist and “kill your people.”

Trump spoke on Friday in Washington, D.C. at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s 2026 Policy Conference, where he blasted a wave of progressive candidates making their way up in the Democratic Party, including three candidates who just won primaries in New York after being backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier all won their primaries, with Lander and Chevalier knocking out incumbents. Valdez and Chevalier are Democratic socialists, like Mamdani, and Lander is a former member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), though still a progressive liberal candidate.

Trump called the election of these candidates and others the worst crisis the country has faced in its 250-year history, and he accused Democratic leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of being “afraid” to fight back.

The president said:

I’m sorry to say but assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their ideology. Assassination is a big deal for them. They are animals. They are animals. In many cases, they are not smart but in some cases, they are. It’s easy for them to get followers because they make promises that they know they can’t keep and the Dumbocrats aren’t fighting back. That’s why they are, dumb. They are not fighting back. They are afraid. Schumer is afraid to fight. I watch guys that are pretty normal and guys that we oppose, they are afraid to fight. The Dumbocrats have taken a tremendous turn left and many of these people, I looked at some of the people who got elected the other night in New York, in some ways and intellectually probably pretty smart but they are people that want to destroy our country. They hate our country. They hate the people, they hate the Democrat party the Democrat party is in big trouble because this isn’t stopping with New York. It’s going on. Too easy to get elected.

Trump quickly ramped things up as he began discussing authoritarian regimes around the world, warning “communist” candidates could turn the United States into a country like Iran, tying it all back to the New York elections.

He said:

They would like to make our country just like those countries. That’s where they started. They started right where we are right now. But I’m saving them by hitting these terrorists very violently and very hard, hitting them very hard by the greatest weapons on Earth, taking them out. We know where they are. We hunt them down and we take them down. Think of it. They go into a village and they just kill everybody. It’s crazy. They will close your churches in this country if they go communist and they’re trying to. They will kill your people. And that’s what they’re about. They want to end religion. They have to end religion because their ideology doesn’t work if you have strong religion, people like you that are so incredible and love our country so much and love God. This is the greatest threat to our country since its founding, in my opinion, 250 years ago, what’s happening right now. It’s the greatest threat. People don’t look at it. Three people were elected. It’s many more than three people. And the other people are being swayed because they don’t have the sense to see what’s happening. They don’t have the sense. They’re followers and not leaders. For the first time in history the powerful Rent Stabilization Board is an example that sets rent in New York City. Just happened today. They have done it for years and years and they’ve been very far left. They are run by Dumbocrats and they give landlords a hard time.

Watch above via Fox News.

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