Tim Walz Vows at ‘No Kings’ Rally: ‘We Will Never Leave The Side Of Our Somali Minnesotans’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) sent a clear message to President Donald Trump on Saturday for continuously denigrating Minnesota’s Somali community.

Walz spoke at the state’s “No Kings” rally in Minneapolis where he touted Minnesota as “the freest state in the nation.”

“I have a message to our immigrant community here in Minnesota,” Walz said. “You are seen, heard, valued, and loved. You add value to our state. You are part of the fabric of what is good about Minnesota, and I have to tell you, that is a hell of a lot more than I’ll say about anybody in the White House.”

The governor continued, “And I will add a special a special thank you and a special acknowledgment that we will never leave the side of our Somali Minnesotans. Here’s our pledge to you, our Somali Minnesotans. Your great-grandchildren will still be here when that Orange clown is in the dustbin of history. You will be here.”

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali-American population in the United States. At the White House Friday, Trump vowed to take back the state from the Somalis who live there.

“What’s going on in Minnesota, with that crazy governor?” Trump said before a gathering of about 800 farmers at the White House on Friday. “Can you believe, these people come from Somalia? They, have nothing — they come — Somalia’s considered the worst country. It’s not even a country. Like, the worst country in the world. The worst. They come over here, and they steal $19 billion.”

The claim that Somalis in Minnesota stole $19 billion in a single scheme remains unproven.

Earlier in his speech, Walz remembered American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti and vowed to get justice for their deaths at the hands of immigration officials in Minneapolis.

“When the wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained, aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota, it was you, Minnesota, who stood up for your neighbors,” Walz said, adding, “We demand justice for Renee good and Alex Pretti. We demand justice for every single person who was hurt or traumatized. We will never forget what they did here.”

Watch above via CNN.

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