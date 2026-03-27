Trump Boasts He’s Taking Back Minnesota From Somalia: ‘The Worst Country in the World!’

President Donald Trump claimed during a speech before American farmers at the White House on Friday that he was taking the state of Minnesota back from Somali immigrants.

Trump was in the middle of introducing Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler when he began naming states where the SBA will be helping farmers with loan guarantees.

“From Texas to Kansas, from Iowa to Idaho and from Minnesota —” Trump began.

“Did I hear Minnesota? How is Minnesota doing? What’s going on? What’s going on in Minnesota, with that crazy governor? That crooked, corrupt governor?” Trump said of Gov. Tim Walz (D), who refused to cooperate with Trump’s ICE deployment that led to the shooting deaths of two American citizens.

“How about the attorney general?” Trump continued. “Do you think he’s a dirty cop? Do you think he’s a dirty cop? All right, we’ll get Minnesota back. We’ll take it back from Somalia,” Trump said to laughter and applause.

Minnesota is home to the largest population of Somali immigrants in the country, as well as to Trump foe Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“Can you believe, these people come from Somalia? They, have nothing — they come — Somalia’s considered the worst country. It’s not even a country. Like, the worst country in the world. The worst. They come over here, and they steal $19 billion,” Trump said.

The claim that Somalis in Minnesota stole $19 billion in a single scheme is unproven, but there are several large-scale fraud investigations in the state.

“We’ll get it straightened out. It’s happening,” Trump continued. “Our vice president is in charge of a new division. It’s called the fraud division. You know, if we straighten out half the fraud that took place in this country over the years, we’d have not only a balanced budget, we’d have a big surplus. We’re going to get it done. We’re going to get it done.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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