Robert De Niro Demands ‘Corrupt’ Trump Be Removed at ‘No Kings’ Rally: ‘He Must Be Stopped NOW’

Robert De Niro complained President Donald Trump is permanently damaging the United States of America and must be removed as commander-in-chief while giving a speech at the “No Kings” rally in New York City on Saturday.

“When the crowds are chanting ‘No Kings,’ what I’m really hearing, as we all know, is ‘No Trump,'” De Niro, a two-time Academy Award winner, said. “There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security — NONE — except Trump.”

De Niro continued, “He must be stopped, and he must be stopped now.”

The Goodfellas star did not go into specifics about how Trump — who has been the target of several assassination attempts — should be stopped.

He rattled off several gripes he had about “King” Trump, saying he has “taken away health care from our most vulnerable neighbors” and made gas and groceries “unaffordable.” De Niro also slammed Trump for the “unnecessary” Iran war, and claimed the president is a “corrupt leader” who is more focused on enriching himself and his buddies in the “Epstein class” than properly running the country.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because De Niro has routinely skewered Trump over the last decade. De Niro said he was more ashamed than proud to be an American at a protest event that coincided with Trump’s State of the Union address last month. He also compared life as a MAGA critic to being a battered spouse.

“Our country isn’t so lovable right now,” De Niro said. “In the current climate, declaring love for our country is like an abused spouse professing love for their abuser.”

De Niro also branded Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller as a “Nazi” last year, despite Miller being Jewish. The acting legend added Miller was the “Goebbels of the cabinet” during an appearance on MS NOW.

The third round of “No Kings” protests since Trump returned to office last year are taking place coast-to-coast on Saturday.

Watch above via LiveNow on Fox.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!