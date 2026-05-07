President Donald Trump‘s administration is set to start revoking the passports of parents who owe unpaid child support, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department said that revocations will begin on Friday, May 8, beginning with the approximately 2,700 American passport holders who owe $100,000 or more in unpaid child support, AP reported on Thursday.

The outlet first broke the news about the revocation program in February. It is designed to expand enforcement of a 1996 law that allows the State Department, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to refuse to issue or renew passports and to revoke passports until outstanding child support is paid.

Soon, AP reports the revocations will expand to cover parents with more than $2,500 in unpaid child support, per the threshold outlined by the law. Figures on how many people this is set to impact are not yet available, but it is reportedly anticipated to be in the thousands.

This revocation penalty previously was only enforced for those who applied for passport renewal, according to AP, but HHS will now begin informing the State Department of all past-due payments above $2,500, and their passports will be revoked.

“We are expanding a commonsense practice that has been proven effective at getting those who owe child support to pay their debt,” Mora Namdar, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, told AP. “Once these parents resolve their debts, they can once again enjoy the privilege of a U.S. passport.”

The department also told AP that new data suggests “hundreds of parents took action and resolved their arrears with state authorities since news broke that the State Department would start proactively revoking passports” in February.

“While we can’t confirm the causation in all of those cases, we are taking this action precisely to impel these parents to do the right thing by their children and by U.S. law,” the department added in its conversation with AP.

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