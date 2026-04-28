Trump Adds His Face to Yet Another Piece of Americana — U.S. Passports

President Donald Trump famously once bragged on the campaign trail that Americans would “get tired of winning” if he became commander-in-chief. Now, some of his critics may be getting tired of seeing his face everywhere, with Trump set to add his mug to the U.S. passport.

The Bulwark first reported on Tuesday that the State Department is finalizing a “radical redesign” of the passport that would feature a serious-looking Trump from his second inaugural portrait. The passport update is “ostensibly part of a larger celebration of the 250th anniversary” of the USA, the outlet added.

Bloomberg chief political correspondent Annmarie Hordern shared a mock-up on X. You can see Trump’s face plastered in front of the Declaration of Independence in the picture.

Mock-ups of the new passport designs, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/Xp50ERz4Fa — Annmarie Hordern (@annmarie) April 28, 2026

The new passport adds to a growing list of things Trump has added his face or name to. The Treasury Department is set to make $1 gold coin featuring Trump’s image, and the Commission of Fine Arts recently approved a commemorative 24-karat gold coin that will also have a stern-looking Trump on it.

Trump was also added to the “America the Beautiful” annual national parks pass this year, with the president featured right alongside George Washington. The National Park Service said the $80 passes would be voided if any anti-MAGA citizens put stickers over the president’s face or scribbled over his depiction.

The $1 million Gold Card has Trump’s face on it too, flanked by an American eagle and the Statue of Liberty.

On a similar note, Trump added his name to the Kennedy Center — a move that really seemed to irritate his critics. And if you go back to his first term, Trump’s signature was put on the stimulus checks sent out in 2020.

There is more on the way, too. The U.S. Treasury announced last month Trump will become the first sitting president to have his signature added to paper currency.

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