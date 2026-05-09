Trump Blows Off Foreign Reporter in Mid-Question in Awkward Moment — Exclaims ‘I Love’ Her Country

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President Donald Trump blew off a member of the foreign press in mid-question by exclaiming “I love South Korea!” and moving on to the next reporter.

During the short-lived “Operation Freedom” this week, Trump took a jab at the Republic of Korea in a post claiming Iran attacked one of their ships and suggesting they should “join the mission”:

Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, “fast” Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he departed for Sterling, Virginia on Friday, during which a South Korean reporter pressed him on the claim. But Trump interrupted her before she could finish:

REPORTER: Mr. President, South Korea– You said a Korean ship was attacked by Iran, but Iran has denied this is (INAUDIBLE). Do you share with– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I love South Korea!

The South Korean outlet Asian Business Daily noted the “off-topic” response:

According to reports from AFP and other foreign media on the 8th (local time), President Trump was asked by reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., “You said a Korean ship was attacked by Iran, but Iran has denied this.” To this, Trump gave an off-topic answer, saying, “I love Korea.” On the 4th, President Trump claimed that the Namuho, which had acted independently and did not participate in the U.S.-led “Liberation Project,” was attacked by Iran. He then pressed for a greater role by Korea in resolving tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. In contrast, Iran strongly denied any involvement, stating that Korea’s decision not to participate in military operations in the Strait of Hormuz was a wise one. The Korean government has said that the cause of the fire on the Namuho has not yet been determined, and that it has dispatched an investigation team to tow the vessel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to investigate the cause of the fire. In this context, President Trump’s “I love Korea” response has been interpreted as either a failure to fully understand the question or as an attempt to avoid directly addressing such a sensitive issue.

Watch above via the White House Press Pool.

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