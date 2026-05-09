PoliticsGirl podcast host Leigh McGowan and New York Post writer Lydia Moynihan threw down on CNN on Saturday after Moynihan gave a fiery defense of billionaires and exclaimed she wants Elon Musk to become a trillionaire.

On CNN’s Table for Five, Abby Phillip showed a viral clip of Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steve Roth comparing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) “tax the rich” push to “disgusting racial slurs.”

“I must say that I consider the phrase ‘tax the rich’ — quote, tax the rich — when spit out with anger and contempt by politicians both here and across the country, to be just as hateful as some disgusting racial slurs,” Roth said this week during an earnings call.

The sentiment was shared after Mamdani filmed a video outside the home of billionaire Ken Griffin as he pushed for New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s pied-à-terre tax on second homes. That tax would be for luxury homes not used as a primary residence. Griffin’s penthouse behind Mamdani was in a building built by Vornado.

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

After McGowan dismissed Roth’s “tax the rich” comparison as ridiculous, Moynihan mounted a defense of billionaires, specifically mentioning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and X owner Elon Musk.

McGowan and Moynihan first clashed over Moynihan bringing up Mamdani’s relationship to far-left activist Hasan Piker.

“In terms of the way that the rich are being treated, Mamdani, of course, is very close with Hassan Piker, who over the years has made comments that he wants to see effing capitalists’ blood in the streets,” Moynihan said.

“They know each other. You’re associating Hasan Piker [and the mayor]. Don’t do that. That’s the ridiculous” McGowan said, cutting in.

The debate kicked up a notch after Moynihan declared Musk and Bezos have earned every penny of their billions.

“But Mamdani basically did a video right in front of Ken Griffin’s house, called him out just blocks away from where the United Healthcare CEO had been assassinated so I can understand why people are on edge, and to address your point, Leigh, Elon Musk has deserved every single penny of the money he’s made,” Moynihan said.

“Absolutely not,” McGowan shot back. “That is the most ludicrous statement you have ever made.”

During some crosstalk, McGowan noted Musk and others have received government contracts that have helped them amass great wealth.

Moynihan said billionaires may have a bigger “slice of the pie” but the money they put out in taxes and in creating jobs has “made our standard of living” better than anywhere else in the world.

“I don’t know why you’re shilling for these people! It’s nuts!” a shocked McGowan said.

“It has made our standard living better than any other group of people in any other time,” Moynihan said.

“Whose standard of living, Lydia?!” McGowan asked.

“Elon Musk, I hope he’s a trillionaire because guess what? With his money, he’s literally letting blind people see. He’s letting paralyzed people walk. I want him to have the money, not Elizabeth Warren who’s gonna funnel it to fraud,” Moynihan said, a statement that literally made McGowan’s jaw drop.

Moynihan was referring to Musk’s work through Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on connecting human brains to computers through implantable technology.

“He’s letting blind people see and paralyzed people walk?! What are we doing here?” a flabbergasted McGowan asked.

“Have you heard of Neuralink?” Moynihan asked as Phillip tried to control the temperature.

“Have I heard of Neuralink?! Does it work, babe?” McGowan asked back. “Oh my God, this is so fricking insane!”

Phillip drew things down by acknowledging both points from the fiery panelists.

“Well, Lydia’s point about capitalism being a vehicle for prosperity across the board in this country is true,” she said. “But I also think you have to acknowledge that specifically Elon Musk would not be anywhere near as rich as he is if not for the United States government, which subsidized his businesses, which gave him contracts, etc.”

Watch above via CNN.

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