Trump Promises to Bomb Facility Where the WSJ Reports Iran Moved Its Centrifuges

President Donald Trump vowed to attack the site where Iran reportedly moved materials that could restore the country’s nuclear program.

On Tuesday morning, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. received Israeli intelligence indicating Iran moved uranium-enrichment centrifuges to a site at Pickaxe Mountain. According to the Israelis, the centrifuges were moved last fall following the U.S.’s strikes on multiple key nuclear facilities. Trump has repeatedly claimed the strikes obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, but intel has suggested the program was merely set back a significant amount.

During his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump was asked for his thoughts about the Wall Street Journal report. He didn’t appear very concerned about Iran moving the centrifuges, saying:

We don’t have it on record. All we do is read the fake news. You know, we see the news is so wrong so many times. So, you know, maybe, maybe this one they have right, but it’s OK. It doesn’t mean anything unless they have the material. You’re talking about the centrifuges. Yeah, it doesn’t mean anything unless they have the material. They don’t have– we follow the material. That’s where the action is. We’ll be hitting that area probably pretty soon, and there’s not a thing they can do about it. Normally, I wouldn’t say that. If I thought they could do something about it, I would never say that, but we’ll be hitting that area pretty soon and very heavily.

Watch above via CNN

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!