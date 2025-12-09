Trump Rails at ‘Dark and Sinister Forces’ in Overnight Rant as Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Looms

President Donald Trump upped his pressure campaign against the Supreme Court, warning that any ruling against his sweeping tariff authority would mark the “biggest threat in history to United States National Security.”

Taking to Truth Social in an overnight double post on Tuesday morning, the president warned that a “negative” ruling on his tariff powers would leave the U.S. “financially defenseless”:

The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the U.S. Supreme Court. We would be financially defenseless. Now Europe is going to Tariffs against China, as they already do against others. We would not be allowed to do what others already do!

He then wrote:

Because of Tariffs, easily and quickly applied, our National Security has been greatly enhanced, and we have become the financially strongest Country, by far, anywhere in the World. Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!

The Supreme Court heard arguments in November on a challenge to Trump’s ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Lower courts have repeatedly ruled that the administration overstepped, and the justices, who fast-tracked the case, appear divided.

Two conservative Trump appointees, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, signaled deep reservations with a ruling expected in the coming weeks.

The outcome could redraw the limits of presidential power over global trade, a cornerstone of Trump’s agenda. He has wielded tariffs aggressively since returning to office, targeting rivals such as China and Russia while also slapping taxes on allies, prompting retaliatory measures that have hit American exporters.