Former President Donald Trump warned the American public may not “stand for it” if he’s put behind bars following his felony conviction in New York Thursday.

In an interview on Fox & Friends Weekend, the former president was confronted by host Pete Hegseth about the possibility of being jailed.

“The judge could decide to say, ‘hey, house arrest or even jail,'” Hegseth said. “How do you face what that could look like?”

Trump responded by claiming, “I’m OK with it.”

The former president rejected the idea of asking for leniency from presiding judge Juan Merchan, who will hand down Trump’s sentence on July 11.

“I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying [to the judge], ‘Oh, no, you don’t want to do that… I said, ‘you don’t beg for anything.'” Trump said.

After acknowledging a jail sentence “could happen,” Trump warned the American public may not “stand for it” if he is incarcerated.

“I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know?” Trump said. “I’m not sure the public would stand for it … I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

