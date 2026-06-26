Trump Threatens European Countries With ‘100% TARIFF’ If They Enact Digital Services Tax on U.S. Companies

President Donald Trump is vowing to protect U.S. tech giants by threatening to impose a “100% TARIFF” on any European country that implements a digital services tax on American companies like Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon.

“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

“Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump continued. “This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed, if they proceed. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Last year, Ottawa, Canada, scrapped its own digital services taxes after Trump threatened to end all trade talks with the northern neighbor.

CNBC reported, “More than a dozen countries have imposed digital services taxes. Trump’s Friday afternoon post singled out ‘Numerous European Countries’ that he says are considering imposing the taxes.”

“It is unclear which law would give Trump the authority to immediately slap massive tariffs on individual European countries,” the report said.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in February, and required the federal government to issue up to $165 billion in tariff refunds.

Trump railed against the ruling at the time, writing, “All they had to do was one little half sentence, ‘that the United States does not have to pay back monies that were already paid’ — and our Country would be 159 Billion Dollars richer. That’s more than most Countries are worth! Think of it — Just one half sentence, and we would have saved 159 Billion Dollars. Couldn’t they have done that for our Nation?”

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