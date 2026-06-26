Alan Dershowitz Predicts Trump Will ‘Mostly’ Lose Birthright Citizenship Case at Supreme Court

Alan Dershowitz predicted the Supreme Court will “mostly” rule against President Donald Trump and his administration on birthright citizenship.

During a Thursday appearance on The National Desk, the famous attorney and former Harvard professor was asked for his view on where the birthright citizenship case will end up. The next batch of Supreme Court rulings is expected on June 29. The Trump administration is seeking to end birthright citizenship, which has been recognized for more than 100 years. If Trump’s argument is successful, someone born in the United States who has illegal migrant parents would no longer qualify for citizenship.

“I think the birthright decision will go mostly against the Trump administration. The Supreme Court would hold that the Constitution requires that if you’re born in this country and are subject to the jurisdiction thereof, you are a citizen,” Dershowitz predicted.

He argued the Supreme Court could leave it up to Congress to “define who is subject to jurisdiction.”

He said:

What they may do is give Congress the power to define who is subject to the jurisdiction so that a person born here on a Thursday who leaves on a Friday and never spends any time in America is probably not subject to its jurisdiction. So I think Congress can do something about the 14th Amendment and limit it to people who really are birthright citizens, who use their citizenship, who subject themselves to the jurisdiction of the United States, rather than people who are just born while passing through. So I suspect we’re going to see a split decision but it will not come out in favor of allowing the executive to aggregate birthright citizenship as such.

Dershowitz, who was once a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, recently announced he had registered as a Republican after decades as a registered and active Democrat.

“I intend to work hard to prevent the Democrats from gaining control of the House and Senate,” he announced. “I will contribute money to Republican candidates, campaign for them, make speeches at Republican events, and urge pro-Israel Americans to change party affiliation or at least vote against Democrats. Until something changes, I will vote Republican for representative, senator, and president.”

Watch above via The National Desk.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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