Trump’s Adamant Defense of ICE Shooting Cracks on the Spot as He Watches Video With NYT Reporters

President Donald Trump’s adamant stance on the ICE shooting of a woman in Minneapolis appeared to falter on the spot as he watched footage of the incident with New York Times reporters on Wednesday in the Oval Office.

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot through the windshield of her car on Wednesday morning after appearing to move the vehicle forward as agents attempted to pull her out of it while she was blocking the roadway.

In the aftermath, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a presser where she claimed that Good “attacked” the agents and an officer opened fire “to protect himself.” Trump then weighed in via Truth Social to also defend the ICE agent’s actions as self-defense.

Sitting with Times journalists just hours after the incident, Trump repeated the position he’d stated online that Good had tried to “run over” the ICE agent who shot her.

“I want to see nobody get shot,” the president said. “I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either. That was a vicious situation that took place.”

He added that Good “behaved horribly. And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.”

When the reporters argued in return that this was not clear from the video recorded at the scene, Trump replied: “I’ll play the tape for you right now.”

He ordered aide Natalie Harpe to run the video. As the slow-motion footage played on a laptop beside the Resolute Desk, the reporters noted, again, that the video did not clearly show an officer being run over.

“Well… I – the way I look at it…” he said while watching.

At the end of the clip, Trump said: “It’s a terrible scene. I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

Pressed on what he’d just seen, the reporters said that Trump pivoted to attack the immigration policies of his predecessors.