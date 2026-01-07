Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem offered a quick rebuke of the woman fatally shot by ICE agents in Minnesota on Wednesday — but video of the incident tells a completely different story.

“Officers were out in enforcement action,” Noem said during a press conference in Brownsville, Texas. “They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him, and my understanding is that she was hit and is deceased.”

Noem called the victim “a domestic terrorist.”

But video of the incident, shot by an eyewitness and shared with local reporter Max Nesterak, shows agents approaching the woman’s vehicle while she was parked in the middle of the street, demanding “get out of the f*cking car.”

Click here to watch the clip (WARNING: graphic content)

When one of the officers stuck his hands in the car, presumably to shut it off, she tried to swerve and drive away — that’s when one of the agents fired three shots at close range.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was among those criticizing DHS’s account of the shooting, calling it “bullsh*t” during an afternoon presser.

“Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody, directly, that is bullsh*t,” Frey said. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

Freeze frames of the specific moments when the ICE agent draws and fires his pistol three times, killing the woman driving the vehicle: https://t.co/Sft2GDbtQX pic.twitter.com/aYNnPcADyq — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 7, 2026

