Former Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino reportedly has his sights set on a higher office after his departure from the agency.

Bovino, who retired from the agency in March after 30 years, told NewsNation on Monday that the possible 2028 White House run is exploratory at the moment, but he would spark a campaign “if it all comes together.”

A Bovino 2028 website has been launched, featuring a campaign logo with the slogan, “Men Fight Back.”

Bovino became a face of President Donald Trump’s stiff anti-immigration policies as he personally participated in ICE raids while sporting a questionable choice of outerwear.

After the fatal shooting of Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti in January, The Atlantic reported that Bovino had been reassigned to California.

Video of the incident shows Pretti attempting to help a female protester who was shoved to the ground. He was swarmed by agents, who took his holstered firearm, for which he had a permit.

After Pretti was disarmed, agents shot him 10 times, killing him.

Days after the shooting, Trump called Bovino a “pretty out there kind of a guy,” adding, “And in some cases that’s good. Maybe it wasn’t good here.”

If he’s serious about mounting a presidential bid, Bovino will have stiff competition, as Trump has touted an “unbeatable” ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to potentially succeed him.

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