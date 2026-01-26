BREAKING: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Reportedly Ousted

Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino, arguably the most public face of the Trump administration’s immigration raids, is expected to retire, The Atlantic reported on Monday night.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, Nick Miroff reported that Bovino has been removed from his commander post and will return to his former job in California, “where he is expected to retire soon.”

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin appeared to dispute the report, stating, “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties.” However, she did not say that Bovino remains commander-at-large.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Pretti had been filming agents, one of whom shoved a woman to the ground. Video shows Pretti attempting to help the woman before being swarmed by agents, who took his holstered firearm, for which Pretti had a permit. After disarming him, agents shot him 10 times, killing him.

Pretti’s killing comes two weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good as she attempted to drive away from agents.

The Atlantic also reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her adviser Corey Lewandowski are at risk of losing their positions.

Earlier on Monday, DHS withdrew Bovino and some of his agents from Minneapolis. At a press conference on Saturday, Bovino baselessly accused Pretti of wanting to “massacre” Border Patrol agents. In the aftermath of the shooting, Bovino feuded with several prominent politicians on social media, including Republican lawmakers.

After The Atlantic published its report, CNN said Bovino’s access to his DHS social media accounts has been revoked.

Bovino had accompanied Border Patrol agents to several cities across the country, including Chicago, Charlotte, and New Orleans.

Multiple reports indicated that President Donald Trump has grown increasingly concerned about the optics of his immigration crackdown. On Monday, Trump said he had productive phone conversations with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), who have asked the administration to withdraw federal immigration agents.

