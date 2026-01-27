Trump Throws Greg Bovino Under the Bus: ‘He’s an Out There Kind of Guy’ — ‘Maybe It Wasn’t Good Here’

President Donald Trump called Border Patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino an “out there kind of a guy” on Tuesday, one day after pulling Bovino out of Minnesota.

Trump spoke to Fox News’ Will Cain on Tuesday from Iowa, where he discussed reports of Bovino being reassigned away from Minneapolis following the shooting of Alex Pretti. Federal officials have defended the shooting of Pretti, as they also have with the shooting and killing of Renee Good earlier this month, but Trump said on Tuesday a “shake up” was needed after the “very unfortunate” shooting of Pretti.

“Is this a pullback?” Cain asked Trump.

“I don’t think it’s a pullback. It’s a little bit of a change. Everybody in this room that has a business, you know, you make little changes. You know, Bovino is very good, but he’s a pretty out there kind of a guy. And in some cases that’s good. Maybe it wasn’t good here,” Trump said.

The president went on to rail against former President Joe Biden’s border policies. He also dismissed protesters in Minneapolis as “paid insurrectionists.”

“You have to understand when I watch some of the people that I’ve been watching over the last few weeks, these are paid insurrectionists. These are agitators,” he said.

Trump told Cain he could not understand protesters in Minnesota because he believes federal agents are only targeting “criminals.”

“How do you get incensed when you go into a state and you’re taking criminals out? You’re taking monsters out, murderers. You know, we had 11,888 murderers let into our country by other countries, by Biden with his open border stupid policy. It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. You talk about bad policy,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!