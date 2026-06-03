Trump Says He’s Been Studying Rubio and Vance ‘to See if They Like Each Other’ Ahead of 2028

President Donald Trump says he has been closely watching Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “to see if they like each other” before floating the pair as a formidable 2028 Republican ticket.

Speaking with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her Pod Force One podcast, the president lavished praise on two of the highest-profile figures in his administration and suggested a future Vance-Rubio partnership.

“We have a lot of talent,” Trump said.

As Devine named the pair, he continued: “Good. They’re both very talented. They’re both great. Well, I like them both and I like them together. You know, it would be great. I don’t know how you beat them if they’re together. That would be a great team. JD and Marco would be a great team.”

Trump also stressed that any future political pairing would ultimately be up to the two men themselves, noting that the next presidential election remains years away.

“I don’t know. You know, they have to agree to it, right? You know, we have a long time left. We have more than two and a half years. Substantially more than two and a half years,” he said.

The comments offered a glimpse into how Trump views the future of his MAGA Republican movement as speculation grows about the future presidential election. Both Vance and Rubio have been frequently mentioned among prominent contenders.

When Devine noted that Rubio is older than Vance, Trump brushed aside any suggestion of a meaningful age gap: “Well, not a lot older, but he’s older, but they’re both young guys. I mean, they’re both very talented. They get along really well.”

“I watch them all the time. I mean, I study them as they’re with each other, I find it very interesting,” he said.

The president concluded by again doubling down to say the Vance and Rubio ticket “would be very hard to beat compared to these low IQ people that we have on the other side.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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