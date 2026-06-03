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Joe Rogan said former Border Patrol boss Gregory Bovino used to wear outfits that looked straight out of “Nazi Germany” when he was playing a key role in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Rogan shared his take on Bovino’s fashion choices on the Wednesday episode of his podcast.

His guest, “Basic Instinct” screenwriter Joe Eszterhas, was talking about the clashes between ICE and Border Patrol officers with protesters and rioters in Minnesota earlier this year. Eszterhas said it was a good thing that Trump booted Bovino and ex-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, after she said protester Renee Good was shot and killed following an act of “domestic terrorism.”

“That guy had a very odd way of dressing,” Rogan then said about Bovino. “He wore outfits that were like, reminiscent of, like, Nazi Germany.”

“Oh, interesting,” Eszterhas added.

“And a lot of people were saying ‘This is a very odd choice for someone to be wearing who’s accused of fascism,'” Rogan continued.

He then asked his producer to pull up pictures of Bovino wearing his “very weird” coat.

“I had to make sure that this wasn’t AI,” Rogan said. “I was like, this is his real coat that he’s wearing?”

That made Eszterhas chuckle a bit.

Rogan added, “I’m not accusing him of anything, it’s just a f*cki’n coat. But a lot of people online were pointing out like, this was a very odd choice for someone who’s in charge of uh, in many ways, othering human beings.”

You can see the coat Rogan is referring to by clicking here.

Bovino was a 30-year Border Patrol veteran who was made one of the leaders of Trump’s push to remove illegal immigrants from cities like Los Angeles. He was later sidelined in Minnesota, following the shooting deaths of Good and Alex Pretti.

Rogan went on to say it was not the “fault” of immigration officers “or even this administration,” because “many of these people were encouraged to come here. That’s what’s so f*cked.”

Watch above.

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