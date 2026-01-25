A former Washington, D.C. homicide cop called out the White House for misrepresenting Saturday’s shooting by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis in a stunning takedown on Fox News.

Appearing on Fox’s special coverage of the shooting Saturday night, the former cop, Ted Williams — who is now a Fox News contributor — was unsparing in his criticism of the White House, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. In a statement Saturday, Miller called Alex Pretti — the 37-year-old man who was gunned down Saturday — a “domestic terrorist.”

“I’ve gotta tell you, I’ve watched that videotape for at least about — let’s say, a hundred times — because I knew I was going to be coming on with you,” Williams told Fox News anchor Jon Scott. “And I wanted to speak as accurate as I can…And I do believe that there needs to be a complete investigation. I was taken aback by the White House who initially put out what I defined as misrepresentation of what took place there when you look at the video. It was said that Mr. Pretti was banishing a weapon. Well, he was not brandishing the weapon. Yes, he did have a weapon. It was said by the White House that Mr. Pretti attacked those agents. No, he did not attack those agents. And one of the White House individuals called Mr. Pretti a domestic terrorist…this man is dead, he has a family, and to go out and call him a domestic terrorist without giving any more information is just unacceptable!”

Williams continued:

And then Jon, when I looked at the video, what you saw was an agent pushing a woman side, Mr. Pretti getting sprayed, them jumping on top of Mr Pretti. And this is something that our audience should see with their own eyes. You can see where one of the agents actually physically takes Mr. Pretti’s gun. And that is before he shot. And then all of a sudden he’s shot, there’s a pause and there are more bullets that are shot in his direction. So that investigation, what I’m asking is that there be a complete and thorough and transparent investigation done not only by the federal agencies, but also by the state and local investigators also working together.

Scott proceeded to question whether Pretti was “asking for some kind of trouble” by bringing a firearm to a protest.

“The question I’ve asked a number of times today, Ted, is who goes to a protest and brings a gun?” Scott asked. “I mean, was he not asking for some kind of trouble in that situation?”

Williams did not believe that to be the case at all.

“I really don’t think so, Jon,” Williams said. “Look, I’ve been on this channel on numerous occasions where we talk about the Second Amendment and the right to carry firearms. And I’ve known people to go to demonstrations before in the past and to have firearms with them. He didn’t do anything with that firearm. That man is dead. And there’s a question mark as to whether he should have been killed under these circumstances. And all that I’m asking is that the White House… quiet down on this, that the state and local government quiet down on this, let there be a complete and thorough investigation to try to determine what took place here.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

