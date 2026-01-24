New video of the protester who was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday morning appeared to contradict the narrative put out by the Department of Homeland Security.

After the shooting, DHS posted to social media that the “individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.”

DHS posted a photo of a gun they say the man was brandishing when ICE shot him in “self-defense.”

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

However, new video flooding social media showed the man holding a phone, not a weapon in what appeared to be the moments leading up to the shooting.

The X account of @TheJFreakinC wrote, “NEW Video shows moments before ICE/Border Patrol agents executed the man in Minneapolis, as he lay motionless on the ground. In the video, a 51 year old the man was filming agents when they come over and push him, with only his phone in his hand. No gun, no threat. Just a man exercising his first amendment right.”

🚨BREAKING: NEW Video shows moments before ICE/Border Patrol agents executed the man in Minneapolis, as he lay motionless on the ground. In the video, a 51 year old the man was filming agents when they come over and push him, with only his phone in his hand. No gun, no threat.… pic.twitter.com/bAgUdVjDxz — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 24, 2026

A new video appears to show the moments leading up to a fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis, with the individual appearing to simply record on his phone as agents escalated the situation. 🎥 dangjessie / Threads pic.twitter.com/LkIq20oTaB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 24, 2026

DHS hasn’t yet commented on the new video, but will be holding a press conference on Saturday. Local officials said at their own press conference they believe the deceased to be a 37-year-old white male who was citizen living in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) renewed a call for President Donald Trump to remove ICE from his city.

Protesters on the city’s streets have clashed with federal agents since the shooting. The protests began after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Good earlier this month.

