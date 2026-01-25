‘Incredibly Disturbing’: Here’s How GOP Leaders Are Reacting to the Alex Pretti Shooting

A number of congressional Republicans are demanding answers after the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Saturday, even as many reflexively back the Trump administration

The Trump administration came out swinging after the news broke that Pretti had succumbed to his wounds. During a Saturday evening press conference, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem described the incident like this: “The officers attempted to disarm this individual but the armed suspect reacted violently. Fearing for his life and for the lives of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots.”

“It looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement,” she added. Noem’s claims have been under severe scrutiny in the hours since she made them, with many arguing that video of the incident contradicts her version of events.

The footage has even compelled a number of Republican lawmakers with differing views to speak out.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), whose primary challenger has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, wrote that “The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth.”

House Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) announced that he was formally requesting that Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services Director Joseph Edlow to testify in a hearing that would “provide an opportunity to conduct oversight of each agency and ensure they are fulfilling their duty to protect the homeland.”

“As chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, my top priority remains keeping Americans safe and ensuring the Department of Homeland Security can accomplish its core mission,” said Garbarino. “I take my oversight duties for the department seriously, and Congress has an important responsibility to ensure the safety of law enforcement and the people they serve and protect.”

Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA) praised Garbarino for taking action.

“I’m disturbed by what I’ve seen from today’s video from Minnesota. It’s critically important that the American people and Congress be given a better understanding of how immigration enforcement is being handled, including the methods federal law enforcement officers are using to prioritize, identify and arrest suspected targets, the training they are receiving, the implementation of body cameras, the threats they face in conducting operations and the challenges posed by sanctuary cities and states,” he argued. “I applaud the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee for quickly calling a full committee hearing. I once again urge ALL public officials to make responsible statements, based on facts, that do not inflame things.”

I’m disturbed by what I’ve seen from today’s video from Minnesota.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), meanwhile, took a different approach.

“The governor and local leaders’ rhetoric has empowered criminals and put federal law enforcement’s lives at risk. It’s dangerous and has made the situation in Minneapolis much worse,” submitted Emmer. “Unlike my Democrat colleagues, I’m going to let law enforcement conduct their investigation and not jump to asinine conclusions. We are grateful no Border Patrol officers were harmed.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had a similar reaction.

“An armed man trying to impede a lawful arrest is a recipe for disaster. I expect law enforcement officers to use good judgement. But not to foolishly risk their lives or the lives of others. As to the recent tragic shooting in Minnesota where Border Patrol agents used deadly force against an armed protestor trying to impede a lawful arrest, it is a direct result of the heated rhetoric and over the top reaction toward ICE —who are simply trying to enforce the law in sanctuary cities,” wrote Graham. “You have every right to protest and you have every right to disagree with President Trump. No one has the right to impede law enforcement officers carrying out their duties. If you go to such events with a loaded gun, bad things can happen. The facts will be fully investigated, but for me having been a defense attorney and prosecutor who’s been around law enforcement officers, you have to understand the extreme pressure that Border Patrol and ICE agents are under in sanctuary cities.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) lashed out at an assistant U.S. attorney who suggested that “If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you.”

“Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right, and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government,” shot back Massie.

And Rep. Brad Finstand (R-MN) deemed Pretti’s death a “tragedy.”

“We must call upon ourselves to be the adults in the room, to start listening to each other, not just hollering at each other,” said Finstand.

