Video of Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Firing a Handgun Goes Viral After He’s Charged With Murder

A video of quadruple amputee Dayton Webber firing a gun has gone viral after the news that he was arrested and charged with murder.

Webber, who’s also a professional cornhole player, was accused of murdering someone and then fleeing the scene. Witnesses reportedly told police that Webber had an argument with 27-year-old Bradrick Wells in his car before allegedly shooting him. The witnesses, who were in the backseat at the time of the alleged shooting, exited the car and called the police.

Webber was later located at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, and arrested. Wells’s body was found in a yard in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

The 27-year-old had his legs and arms amputated as a baby due a blood infection. As a result, Webber no longer has hands or feet.

The bizarre case puzzled countless readers online. Among all the dialogue surrounding it, one question seemed to constantly pop up: how could a quadruple amputee be capable of committing such acts? At the time of writing, police hadn’t explained how Webber was able to shoot a man, drive off, and later dumped the body.

A video obtained by TMZ was able to answer at least one of those questions. In the clip, Webber can be seen in a yard loading a handgun. Using what remains of his arms, he then hoisted the firearm and fired multiple shots.

Dayton James Webber — the professional cornhole player who happens to be a quadruple amputee now accused of murder — showed people on social media how he can load and fire a handgun in a resurfaced clip. pic.twitter.com/aADeZMLFLI — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

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