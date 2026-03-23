Quadruple Amputee Accused of Murdering Someone and Fleeing the Scene by Car — And Police Haven’t Explained How That’s Even Possible

A quadruple amputee has been accused of murdering someone and driving off in a bizarre case that has apparently confounded law enforcement.

According to a Monday report from FOX 5 DC, 27-year-old Dayton Webber was located in Charlottesville, Virginia. He’ll be extradited to Charles County, MD — where he’ll face charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Police said the alleged incident stemmed from a disagreement Webber had with the victim, 27-year-old Bradrick Wells. The report continued:

Police say Webber was in his Tesla SUV when he shot Wells in the passenger seat. He then pulled over and asked two backseat passengers to help pull Wells out of the car. They refused and got out of the car before calling the police. Webber then fled the scene with Wells still in the car. Wells’ body was then found in a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webber, the report added, lost all four of his limbs as a result of a blood infection when he was only a baby. Naturally, one may wonder how someone with such physical limitations could commit of that nature. At the time of writing, police hadn’t provided answers. FOX 5 DC said:

Police have not explained how Webber, a quadruple amputee, was able to drive a car or fire a weapon.

Webber was also identified in the report as a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League. The league has been televised on ESPN for the last decade.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!