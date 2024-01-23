Kamala Harris Hits Back When CNN Host Asks About Claim 91 Felony Charges Are Biden’s Doing

Vice President Kamala Harris zinged former President Donald Trump when CNN host Laura Coates asked about his claim that President Joe Biden is behind the 91 felony charges he faces.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s Laura Coates Live, Coates aired her exclusive interview with the VP, and asked about Trump’s false claim that the president is behind all of his legal woes — many of which predate Biden’s presidency and none of which there is evidence of interference.

VP Harris ripped Trump for calling Jan. 6 rioters “hostages” and dismissed his false claims, throwing in a zinger at the end:

COATES: We remember you very well from your Senate and all the work you’re doing on the different committees —

HARRIS: Uh-hmm.

COATES: — and making your voice heard. And yet there is someone right now, if the polling is correct, has 91 counts, four different jurisdictions with different indictments and different cases against him, who could very well be the Republican nominee.

And yet he is attacking you and President Biden for election interference. He believes that what the Justice Department is doing is only attributed to you, but also is election interference.

What is your reaction to those who believe his statements?

HARRIS: Okay, well, let’s start with the facts. You just outlined them. So, actually, I don’t need to repeat them in terms of what has — have been the allegations about the former president.

And I do believe that the American people care about rule of law and care about speaking truth and acknowledging truth. I do believe in my travels around our country that, for example, a statement that suggests that insurrectionists who attacked our Capitol and committed acts of violence should not be called patriots, as the former president has done.

COATES: Should they be called candidates?

HARRIS: Well, the people who attacked on January 6th should not be called patriots. That what they did is they attacked our Capitol, they committed acts of violence, and they need to be taken in to account and held accountable for those acts. So, these are just facts, and we are going to see what happens in terms of any cases that are being litigated in the court of law.

COATES: But what about the accusation that it is Biden’s DOJ that is overseeing any of the charges against him?

HARRIS: Well, listen, everyone who is paying close attention understands that there is a clear and non-negotiable division in terms of the separation between our administration and what the Department of Justice does in terms of its investigations, in terms of its prosecutions, and that line has never been crossed.

COATES: Did that also intend and include what’s going on in Georgia? Obviously, you were a state prosecutor. This is the federal government we’re talking about. But there are those who try to conflate what D.A. Fani Willis is doing in Georgia with the acts of the Department of Justice.

HARRIS: What’s the question?

COATES: The question is, do you believe that when Donald Trump is making these statements to suggest this is all attributed to the Biden administration or to the Department of Justice, what is your response to people who believe that, in fact, it’s all orchestrated as one?

HARRIS: Well, what he is saying is not factual. Period. Period. And that would not be new for him, would it?

(laughs)