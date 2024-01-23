Dan Abrams Calls For Fani Willis to Recuse From Trump Cases Over Alleged Affair With Prosecutor She Hired

NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams called for Fulton County DA Fani Willis to remove herself from her election case against Donald Trump in light of her alleged relationship with the attorney she brought on to lead the prosecution.

The racketeering case against Trump and his 18 co-defendants was upended in recent weeks after allegations surfaced that Willis hired Nathan Wade to work on it as a special prosecutor while the two were said to be having an affair. Willis is now awaiting a hearing in Georgia’s superior court that will focus on whether Wade should be removed from the case, as well as allegations stemming from Wade’s divorce proceedings that he and Willis improperly benefitted from their romance.

In his opening monologue on NewsNation Monday, Abrams declared, “It is time for Fani Willis… to step down and recuse herself from the 2020 election cases, including that of Donald Trump.” While Abrams has criticized Willis’ case before, he argued Monday night that her entanglement with Wade is “worse and so much more avoidable than anything I had imagined.”

In addition to the redundancy of Willis’ case in light of the one brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Abrams emphasized that the optics of the Georgia case raise serious questions about her judgment — even if it doesn’t necessarily mean the charges against Trump should be dropped. Abrams also noted that Willis has been responding to the allegations so far by accusing her critics of “playing the race card.”

Ask yourself this: If special prosecutor Jack Smith had hired a woman with whom he was having an affair for a top position, leading one of the cases, wouldn’t the response be … What were you thinking? Think about any workplace where if the boss — male or female, black or white — hires the person with whom they’re having an affair with for a top position. It creates potential legal issues. If the person is in government, it creates even bigger issues. And if the person is a D.A. with that kind of power, it is truly inexcusable, particularly in a case of this notoriety. This is a case involving a former president of the United States being prosecuted by a district attorney who essentially campaigned on investigating Trump and has spent two years now in the spotlight on it. How could she not have foreseen this as a problem? And what Fani Willis has done in Georgia is more than just a long-term harm to her own credibility as a prosecutor. She’s become ammo, of course, for the former president and his allies to question all the cases, as any defendant would do with these facts. DA Fani Willis needs to step away from this case. She needs to recuse herself. Not in a month after the hearing. But now, before this gets even worse than it is — if that’s even possible.

