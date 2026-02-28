Trump Nemesis George Conway Suggests America Is a ‘Terrorist State’

George Conway, the Republican lawyer-turned-Democratic candidate for Congress, suggested that his own country is a “terrorist state” on Saturday morning, hours after the United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran.

“Perhaps the terrorist state with nuclear weapons is …. {checks notes} … the United States of America?” wrote Conway in a post on X that he later retweeted.

Perhaps the terrorist state with nuclear weapons is …. {checks notes} … the United States of America? — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) February 28, 2026

The ex-husband of former Trump campaign manager and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, Conway is running for the Democratic nomination in New York’s 12th congressional district.

In other posts, Conway said he was “hopeful that the war in Iran will bring needed democratic change to … the United States of America,” and urged his followers to “remember” that “the dim-witted megalomaniacal narcissistic psychopath who has just started a major regional war in the Middle East has unfettered control of approximately 5,177 nuclear warheads.”

I am hopeful that the war in Iran will bring needed democratic change to … the United States of America. — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) February 28, 2026

Remember, the dim-witted megalomaniacal narcissistic psychopath who has just started a major regional war in the Middle East has unfettered control of approximately 5,177 nuclear warheads. — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) February 28, 2026

Unsurprisingly, his disparagement of the United States and President Donald Trump has attracted no shortage of attention online.

“You do not, in fact, gotta hand it to the enemies of the United States of America,” countered National Review‘s Dan McLaughlin.

You do not, in fact, gotta hand it to the enemies of the United States of America. https://t.co/pP0C6Ncxpp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 28, 2026

“Imagine saying the United States are the real terrorists following US strikes on Iran. Between the US and Iran, George Conway chooses the Iranian regime,” submitted far-right activist Laura Loomer.

Wow. @KellyannePolls Kellyanne Conway’s “ex” husband who I’ve never heard her explicitly condemn is simping for the Iranian regime. He’s now running for US Congress. Imagine saying the United States are the real terrorists following US strikes on Iran. Between the US and Iran,… https://t.co/xgnShgiq2o — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2026

Americans have been sharply divided — largely, but not entirely over partisan lines — over Trump’s decision to strike the Iranian regime, which he announced in a video statement posted online just before 3:00 a.m., Eastern time.

“Our objective is to defend the the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” said Trump before calling on the Iranian people to “take over” their government once the United States concludes its operations.

“America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force,” he promised.

