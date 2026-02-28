Diners Cheer As Trump Attacks Democrats in Burger Joint Stop: ‘They’re Crazy!’ — ‘Yes They Are!’

President Donald Trump drew massive cheers at a burger joint stop during which he attacked Democrats for their response to his State of the Union speech, repeating his mantra “They’re crazy!” to enthusiastic agreement from at least one diner.

But in the calmer times of several hours ago, the president held a rally at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday afternoon that featured a handful of characteristic moments.

Following the speech, Trump stopped off at a Corpus Christi Whataburger restaurant, where he was greeted with what pool reports described as “deafening” cheers.

The president renewed his complaint about Democrats not standing or cheering at the SOTU in a call-and-response with the friendly group:

CROWD: (CHEERS WILDLY) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So, are these the best hamburgers? CROWD: Yes! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: (INAUDIBLE) the flight home. …Did you like the State of the Union? CROWD: Yes, we did. Absolutely. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Did you liked the fact that the Democrats never stood up, even for a minute? (NOISE). It’s unbelievable. CROWD MEMBER: It is! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They’re crazy! CROWD MEMBER: They are! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I’m going to order some. Now, OK, you ready? Can you handle this? Hamburgers for all! (CHEERS). And if this were a bar, I’d say drinks for all, but I don’t drink. You don’t drink either, I hope.

In his speech earlier, Trump gave a shout-out to embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who’s under pressure to resign after a scandal involving an affair and a suicide.

In another exchange, he delivered a backhanded compliment to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), telling the crowd “I’m thinking about putting him in the Supreme Court” and adding “He’s the only guy I know who’ll get 100% of the Democrat vote, 100% percent of the Republican vote, they want to get him out of there he is such a pain in the ass, but he’s so good and so talented.”

Trump also regaled the crowd with the tale of a police officer whose sex life improved because of Trump’s economy.

Watch above via White House press Pool.

