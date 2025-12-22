‘You’re a Joke!’ Bill Maher Slams Pro-Palestine Protestors for ‘Marching With the Most Oppressive People on Earth’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher slammed pro-Palestine protestors for having a completely warped sense of good and evil, saying they are “marching with the most oppressive people on earth.”

Maher said those protestors are either ignorant or ignoring how poorly women and minorities are treated in Muslim-majority countries during an interview with The Free Press on Monday.

The Real Time host was asked about his recent argument with The Young Turks commentator Ana Kasparian, when he challenged her to name a Muslim country she would rather live in than Israel. Maher said the Middle East countries surrounding Israel have been stunted by Islam — and would make them hell to live in for an American like Kasparian.

TYT head honcho Cenk Uygur slammed Maher for the segment soon afterwards, calling him “the biggest racist in American media” for being pro-Israel.

Maher on Monday told reporter Maya Sulkin that Uygur and people with similar views are stooges.

“Anybody who thinks they’re a social justice activist — which these people do — and your number one issue isn’t gender apartheid in the Muslim world — you’re a joke. You’re a joke,” Maher said. “It’s so obvious where the biggest amount of oppression is, you people who hate oppression so much.”

The Club Random host continued to be mystified by those whole call him a racist for criticizing Islam.

“First off, Islam is not a race, morons,” Maher said. “It’s an idea, it’s an ideology.”

He said he did not understand how liberals could not be upset with women in many Muslim countries being forced to wear “beekeeper suits.”

Maher also said the Israel-Gaza debate has started to bore him, but that it seems like a “credential thing” for younger people to side with Hamas-controlled Gaza.

“They have to like be these useful idiots who somehow, again, as the world’s big liberals, found their way to this position of marching with the most oppressive people in the world,” Maher said. “It’s hard to wrap your head around.”

Maher has been critical of Islam for years — something that has irritated many of his fellow liberals; he notably was at the center of a Real Time debate between Sam Harris and Ben Affleck on Islam that got pretty heated back in 2014.

