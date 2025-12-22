Trump Administration Pausing Construction on Off-Shore Wind Projects Due to ‘National Security Concerns’

The Trump administration’s Interior Department announced Monday that it was pausing major offshore wind projects due to “national security risks” from the spinning turbine blades.

The DOI said the security risks were flagged by the Defense Department in “recently completed classified reports,” and that the pause will allow the administration time to “assess the possibility of mitigating” the dangers “posed by these projects.”

The pause will take effect “immediately” on wind projects up and down the East Coast, reported Fox Business Network’s Darren Botelho.

“During this time of suspension we will work with the companies to find a mitigation but we’ve completed the work that President Trump has asked us to do,” Interior Secretary Doug Burghum told Fox News Monday.

Burghum continued that the Defense Department “has come back conclusively that the issues related to these large offshore winds programs have radar interference that creates genuine risk for the U.S. Particularly related to where they are in proximity to our east coast population centers.”

Donald Trump has long complained about offshore wind projects, calling them, “Horrible.”

During a May campaign rally, Trump said the green energy projects were “The worst and most expensive there is. They killed the birds and the whales. It’s causing tremendous problems with the fish and the whales and no one even knows what it is but we will make sure that that ends on day one. I will write it out in an executive order.”

The former Biden-Harris administration had set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 15 GW of floating offshore wind energy capacity by 2035, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The initiative was part of Biden’s green energy push, which Trump has repeatedly denounced in favor of “drill, baby, drill,” his slogan for oil and coal production.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.