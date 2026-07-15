Bill Maher practically did a spit take when NPR asked about President Donald Trump’s “decorating.”

Appearing with NPR’s Steve Inskeep on a Wednesday episode of the Newsmakers podcast, the host of HBO’s Real Time was asked about the president’s planned 250-foot-tall arch, a much-criticized proposed new monument in Washington, D.C.

Maher labeled the arch “meaningless:”

STEVE INSKEEP: Have you thought differently about him at all as he has spent so much more time on decorating and on monuments to himself?

BILL MAHER: Yeah, these are —

INSKEEP: I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to make you choke on the water. Go on.

MAHER: These are the things I don’t care about. This is his genius getting you to care about. And look, he

INSKEEP: I shouldn’t care about that arch or whatever.

MAHER F*ck no.

INSKEEP: Go on.

MAHER: Absolutely not. Not the arch, not the pool, not the ballroom. This is all meaningless stuff. Steve Bannon famously said, “The way we win is we flood the zone with sh*t and you’re eating the sh*t.” You don’t have to.

Care about what’s important. I can I could name the politicization of the Justice Department, DOGE, ICE, uh corruption, you know, lots of things.

And even stuff where it was not a bad idea, but they screwed up the execution like the Iran war, like you know, I mean, DOGE, not a ICE, all these things that they could have done better and they just can’t help themselves.

This is a country where people get drunk with power when they get in. Happens to the Democrats to a degree, too. And they always go too far and then get the other side gets elected and then we just live in this world where everybody’s just always undoing what the other one is, has just done.