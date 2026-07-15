Dave Portnoy ‘Won’t Say Either Way’ If He Wants Greta Thunberg to ‘Get Blown Up’

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy — who once proclaimed activist Greta Thunberg’s boat should be struck by a missile — now won’t say “either way” what he thinks on the subject.

Portnoy, who appeared on Adam Carolla’s podcast Tuesday, made the remarks as the pair were talking about Thunberg and “serial protesters,” including the various Occupy Wall Street demonstrations from more than a decade ago.

Carolla brought up Thunberg before Portnoy recalled the 2025 missile remark:

ADAM CAROLLA: Well, it’s kind of interesting. It’s funny. I can kind of see it through Greta Thunberg because she starts off with the whole climate change thing.

DAVE PORTNOY: Yeah. Yeah.

CAROLLA: And I’m like, “All right, so this little nut job is on the spectrum as in the climate change.” And then all of a sudden 10 minutes go by and you’re like, “Oh, wait. She wants to free Palestine.” And then you’re like, “Well, wait a minute. What does Palestine have to do with the climate change?” And then you realize it’s the same as Hollywood. All these f*ckups are all on the exact same page with everything.

PORTNOY: Serial protesters, serial protesters. So, and I’ve said it there. Listen, and sometimes people who want to come at somebody like me, probably you. I’ve never — there’s real causes for all of these things, but they get hijacked and they get hijacked and then they spin out of control.

And you look at like, for example, I tell a story in a book. Uh this is I went to Occupy Boston, which they had it in each city. So, that was a spin-off of Occupy Wall Street, and made a mockumentary of it. Um, and I was I was literally like just making fun of the things.

They had, they had a rape case in Occupy Boston, like an actual charge. And the Occupy Boston said, “We don’t want the police. We’ll handle this internally. We want to defend these people.”

These same people are attacking me for a joke I made 5 years earlier and protesting me about a rape joke when they were protecting actually rapists within their own village. And this is the type of hypocrisy that is prevalent and I’ve dealt with forever.

But serial protesters and Greta Thunberg, like she’s somebody, I I’ve said something about that people still who hate me. I forget what we’re talking about. And we we consider ourselves a comedy show.

But it was when she put her little flotilla and she sailed in and I said, “Well, I hope a bomb hits her.”

Like, if you float into a war zone on a little canoe, don’t don’t cry to me when you when something happens.

People still quote that as saying that I want her to get blown up. And I, I won’t say either way, but if you go into a war zone, I, you can’t really cry.

It’s like these old people who used to try to sail around the world, uh, be the first person to do it and the Coast Guard has to go rescue them. I don’t care if you want to sail across the world, but you can’t call the Coast Guard when you fail. Like, that’s the risk of going in.