‘A Little Depressing’: Chris Cillizza Says Democrats’ Plummeting Patriotism Under Trump ‘Worries’ Him

Political commentator Chris Cillizza said he found it “a little depressing” that Democrats have lost their patriotic spirit because they don’t agree with the way President Donald Trump is running the country.

On this week’s podcast, the former CNN political journalist pointed out a “shocking new poll” that showed just 14% of Democrats — and only 33% of Americans overall — “say they’re extremely proud to be an American” as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.

“I understand where this sentiment is coming from,” Cillizza said. “I do, because I think Donald Trump has weaponized patriotism. He’s going to do it this weekend. He is giving a big speech, 10 p.m. Eastern time, before the fireworks go off, he’s going to give a big speech. And I would guess it’s going to be a pretty political speech. If I know the kind of speeches he gives, he has made this whole thing, you know, it’s all about, ‘If you believe in America, you vote for Donald Trump. If you love America, you vote for Donald Trump. If you don’t love America, if you hate America, you vote for the evil people who are opposing Donald Trump.’ I get it.”

“I will say, however, liking or loving this country and being proud of this country is about much more than just what you think of Donald Trump. It worries me that only 14% of Democrats say that they are extremely proud to be an American. I am extremely proud to be an American, not because I support everything, most things, even half of the things, even a quarter of the things that Donald Trump does in office,” Cillizza said, continuing:

I don’t think we can get into this situation where you are only proud to be an American when your side politically is in charge. I’m not suggesting you have to agree with everything a Republican Congress does or a Democratic Congress or the next president, whether that’s a Democrat or a Republican. But I am saying you should be proud that what has been built over these 250 years, I think, is the single greatest construct of democracy ever built. The single greatest experiment. Yes, it’s evolving. Yes, we sometimes take a step or two or three back, but I think we are broadly going forward in ways that make me proud.

“No matter what Donald Trump says, you can be patriotic without supporting everything, or even anything he does,” Cillizza said.

“So, that’s my message. It’s a little depressing, that number, to be totally honest. I hope you’re not among that only 33% who are extremely proud to be an American. I hope we can bump that number up no matter who wins this next election,” he said.

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

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