Chris Christie Says Republicans Are On Their Way to ‘Monumental Defeat’ in the Midterms

Republicans are on their way to a “monumental defeat as a party” in the midterms, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) predicted during a recent podcast appearance.

The former 2016 and 2024 presidential candidate told comedian Hasan Minjah for Minjah’s Hasan Minjah Doesn’t Know podcast that the current political map gives Democrats a chance at not just the U.S. House of Representatives, but at taking the U.S. Senate as well.

It was an opinion many Republican voters might not want to hear, Christie acknowledged during the podcast, which was posted on YouTube Wednesday:

HASAN MINJAH: Do you think the Republican voters want the truth? CHRIS CHRISTIE: Well, certainly not all of them right now. Probably not a majority of them right now. But you know what? You you know what forces people to have to listen to the truth? Losing. Losing forces you politically to have to listen to the truth. And I think we’re on our way to a monumental defeat as a party in the 2026 midterms. And when that happens, I think people for practical reasons will begin to re-evaluate whether they really want to continue to hear the things that led to the losing or they want to hear some different ideas, different approach. MINJAH: Do you really think the Democrats have a chance to win the 2026 midterms in a major way? CHRISTIE: Oh, I think they’ll win the House. Um, and and frankly, I think they’ve got a better chance at the Senate today than I thought they would have given the map.

In May, Christie called out the Republican Party as having “no principles left” during an interview at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and slammed Congressional Republicans as “lemmings” who were too timid to call out the president.

He also slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as a “vacant human being.”

“This is a man who only cares about his title. Nothing else. Absolutely nothing else. He is a vapid, vacant human being,” he said during the interview at Harvard.

Watch above via YouTube.

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