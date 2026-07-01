<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) turned the tables on Theo Von and had the comic/podcast host cracking up on his show on Wednesday morning.

The conservative lawmaker got Von laughing after they pulled up a picture of Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT). Kennedy was complimentary — but said Welch doesn’t have the same motor as him, to put it in NFL draft terms.

“He’s a smart guy, but he can probably spot me 50 IQ points,” Kennedy said. “But he’s not gonna outwork me. I work harder than an ugly stripper, man.”

Von started to giggle for a few seconds after that zinger.

“Hehe, dang dude, that’s awesome,” the mulleted Von let out.

“I might get in trouble for saying that,” Kennedy added before Von informed him that it was no problem in his podcast studio.

The lighthearted moment came as Kennedy was promoting his latest book, How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will, which came out in October of last year.

Von made waves earlier this year with startling remarks about Israel and a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In a viral rant on Rogan’s show about how “all of [America’s] f*ckin’ money goin’ to Israel and using it to f*ckin’ genocide people.” Von kept going from there, saying, “Satan is amongst us.”

“We gotta get you off those antidepressants, son, you’re losin’ your f*ckin’ marbles,” Rogan told him.

The two podcasters also bashed the Trump administration for going to war against Iran; Von accused the U.S. of acting like “f*cking terrorists.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!