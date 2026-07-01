President Donald Trump was confronted on Wednesday about the $1.4 billion he raked in from his family’s cryptocurrency businesses last year.

Speaking with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, the president was asked about the cash he made off crypto, as well as his various properties and other ventures, which became public in newly released financial disclosure forms.

“Your financial disclosure shows you had a very lucrative year last year,” a reporter asked. “What message does this send to average Americans, especially those who may be struggling now financially?”

“Well, I don’t get involved in my personal — we have funds that run my money,” Trump said.

“But you are benefiting,” the reporter said.

Trump maintained he is not in contact with the people who manage his finances.

“Well, I’ve made a lot of money before I became president,” Trump said. “And they invest my money. I don’t talk to them. I never — I don’t even speak to them. So I have many people — I don’t know what they call it — closed accounts, or something. You put your money in, and that’s it. I don’t talk to them. They’re big institutions. And they run it. But yeah, I’ve had a great career. In business, I have had a great career. I don’t know if I have a better career in politics or business, but I had a great career in business. And you saw the cash, and you report the different things. And what they do is, we gave it — I think it’s called the blind account. But basically, they take it…and purposely, I never speak to any of the people that run the money. But they’re at big institutions. And they invest in whatever they invest in.”

That comment drew a blunt follow-up.

“Critics say you’re profiting off the presidency,” a reporter said.

But Trump attributed his increasing net worth to broader economic policies and not anything specifically designed to enrich himself.

“Well, you know why I’m profiting?” Trump said. “Because the stock market is going up. Everybody is profiting. If you have a 401k…how’s your 401k doing? It’s about up 85 percent. ‘Thank you, President Trump!’ So we’re all profiting, I’m profiting because I have a lot of money, and a lot of cash, and I give it to institutions. I don’t know if they know what they’re doing or not. But… they buy a vast array of things.”

Watch above, via CNN.

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