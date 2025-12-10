‘Rigged World’: Tucker Carlson Says CBS Chief Bari Weiss Should Be a ‘Secretary’ in Bitter Rant



Tucker Carlson launched into a scathing rant against CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss during an appearance on the latest episode of Theo Von’s podcast, going so far as to claim Weiss wouldn’t “rise above secretary” in an actual meritocracy.

Carlson, whose father is a former ambassador and ex-president of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, began his attack by ripping into finance billionaire Bill Ackman.

“Bill Ackman’s worth like $8 billion or something. It’s fine. I don’t care if Bill Ackman—whatever Bill Ackman does—but I know Bill Ackman. He’s kind of dumb. He’s not ever created anything. He’s totally non-creative. How do these people wind up running our biggest institutions?” Carlson fumed, adding:

And the reason that’s significant is because if you pay close enough attention and you realize that the people running everything are stupid, then you think, “Well, actually, the system is truly rigged on behalf of people who do not deserve these positions at all.” It’s not just that I disagree with Bari Weiss or she’s calling me names or I’ll call her names or whatever. It’s like in no fair system, in no meritocracy would Bari Weiss rise above secretary. Like, actually—and I mean that. I’ve been in this business my whole life. I’ve been in this business since Bari Weiss was breastfeeding. Okay? There’s no world in which Bari Weiss rises to the top of a news network except a rigged world. That’s it. Does that make sense? It’s shocking to me, right?

“They’re not even putting their best people in front—” added Von before Carlson cut back in.

“It’s almost a humiliation exercise. It’s like, ‘We’re gonna take someone as stupid as Bill Ackman and give him $8 billion. We’re gonna take someone as stupid and totally non-creative—like, literally uninformed.’ Like, she didn’t even know who Assad was,” continued Carlson, appearing to refer to Weiss’s headline-grabbing criticism of Tulsi Gabbard’s 2017 meeting with then Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. Carlson added:

Like, she’s an idiot—and we’re gonna put her in charge of CBS News just to show that individual merit, energy, creativity—which is the most important thing. Creativity is what a healthy society rewards because we are designed to create things. That’s why we’re not animals; we’re human beings. The creative power is the spark that distinguishes us from all other species. We create things. God created the world. He created us in his image, and we henceforth create things. So creativity has to be the most rewarded factor in any healthy society. And now, because our society is inverse—it’s upside down—creativity is penalized. “How dare you say that? It’s not what every other drone is saying. It’s not what the machine tells us to say.” And Bari Weiss, the single least creative human being, the single most robotic—”What are the talking points? Repeating them”—that person winds up at the top of the pyramid. That is what offends me. It’s not that she loves Israel. I don’t give a shit what she thinks of Israel. It’s not that she criticizes me. Obviously, I don’t really care.

Carlson, in recent months, has sparked controversy and condemnation with his friendly interview of vehement anti-Semite and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, as well as his promotion of World War II revisionists, including one who claims Winston Churchill was the actual villain of the Nazi-era. Carlson has also claimed that he was attacked by a demon that left him with physical wounds.

Watch the clip above.