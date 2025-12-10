Elon Musk Admits He Wouldn’t Join DOGE if He Could Go Back in Time

Elon Musk admitted this week he wouldn’t join DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) under President Donald Trump if he could have a do-over.

Musk joined former Trump official Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, on Tuesday for her podcast where the billionaire X owner opened up about his feelings on his work with the government.

Musk was a major supporter of Trump’s in the 2024 presidential election and he went on to work with the administration through DOGE for months, ending his time with the White House in May. Musk primarily recommended spending cuts and the job earned him plenty of backlash, with protesters taking to burning and vandalizing Tesla vehicles. Musk’s relationship with Trump also somewhat soured, with the pair taking public shots at each other.

Musk argued on Miller’s podcast that DOGE was “somewhat successful” in its mission.

“We were a little bit successful. We were somewhat successful. I mean, we stopped a lot of funding for that really just made no sense, that was just entirely wasteful,” he said.

He went on to say that if he could go back in time he would prefer to simply work on his companies rather than jump so directly into politics.

Check out the exchange below:

KATIE MILLER: Would you ever do DOGE again? ELON MUSK: Do you mean would I repeat history or would I — MILLER: Two ways to think about it. One is if you could go back and start from scratch, like it’s January 20 again, would you go back and do it differently? And knowing what you know now, do you think there’s ever a place to restart? You, not saying others. You go back and restart doing DOGE. MUSK: I mean, no, I don’t think so. Would I do it? I think probably…I don’t know. MILLER: Would you do DOGE again knowing what you know now? MUSK: I mean, the thing is, I think instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, you know, worked on my companies essentially. So and not and the cars would they wouldn’t have been burning the cars. MILLER: You gave up a lot to do DOGE. MUSK: Yeah. If you stop money going to political corruption, they will lash out, big time. They really want the money to keep flowing.

Watch above via The Katie Miller Podcast.