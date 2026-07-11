‘So F*cking Stupid!’ James Carville Explodes on Far-Left Democrats Attacking Their Own Party

Democratic strategist James Carville raged against far-left and “insurgent” Democrats, warning they could be setting the party up for a loss similar to 2016, when President Donald Trump was first elected.

In a Friday video for Politicon, Carville went off on the recent wave of far-left and Democratic socialist election victories, which includes some who have toppled longtime party incumbents.

In New York, Brad Lander defeated Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Democratic socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier toppled Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and in Colorado, Democratic socialist Melat Kiros beat U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO).

Carville argued far-left Democrats, specifically Michigan’s controversial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, are running against both parties.

He recalled the 2016 presidential election, calling it the “most catastrophic event of this century,” blaming it entirely on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom he called “insurgent” liberal.

Sanders ran for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2016, but ended up dropping out and by July 2016 had endorsed Hillary Clinton.

The campaign between the two, Carville argued, had already become too bitter. Carville blamed Sanders for turning “working” voters in states like Pennsylvania off from Clinton, and Democrats, by staying in the race so long.

This new wave of Democrats, he added, are hitting the party with a similar Sanders problem. Carville dismissed liberals who believe there is no “difference” between “establishment” Democrats and “establishment Republicans.”

“These people are so f*cking stupid I don’t know what to say about it,” he said. “So now we have this idea that these insurgent Democrats — and what is their solution?”

“Is their solution to beat Republicans, to run against Republicans? No! Their solution is to beat Democrats like they’re part of the problem. You are part of the problem because you’re a f*cking idiot!”

Carville warned Democrats not to “fall for the allure of false prophets” and accused far-left candidates of simply wanting to sell themselves as “superior” to both parties, a strategy he argued can backfire.

“It’s not both parties’ faults! One party expanded health insurance, all right? Another party destroyed it. One party balanced the budget and created economic prosperity. The other party destroyed it. One party brought about a deal to with Iran’s nuclear program. Another party destroyed it,” he said.

Watch above via Politicon.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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