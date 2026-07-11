Jon Stewart was in awe of the “manly manness” of two guests who have found themselves on the receiving end of President Donald Trump’s ire: Jack Smith and Brian Driscoll.

Smith, a former special counsel with the Department of Justice, and Driscoll, who briefly served as acting director of the FBI, joined Stewart this week on his Weekly Show podcast to discuss the current administration and their clashes with the president.

Smith was previously pursuing criminal charges against Trump for the alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office, as well as the January 6 Capitol riot and the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has put Smith in his sights plenty since then, calling for him to be jailed.

Driscoll was forced out as acting FBI director during Trump’s second term after just a month in the job, when he refused to potentially fire FBI agents involved in cases related to January 6. Driscoll sued the administration for wrongful termination.

“Those guys have balls,” Stewart told his producers Brittany Mehmedovic and Gillian Spear after wrapping his interview with the Smith and Driscoll.

“You know what? Can I say something? When I’m hanging out with guys like that, I’m literally like, so you guys wanna do shots? What do you wanna do? You wanna go to a Giants game? What do you wanna do?” Stewart added.

“We’re gonna hang out, right?” Mehmedovic joked.

“We’re gonna hang out, right guys? Like, you’re overwhelmed by manly manness,” Stewart said.

The Daily Show host explained he was impressed by the contrast between the former officials and the current administration.

Smith and Driscoll, he argued, “live in a world of standards, evidentiary standards and the Trump administration lives in a world of, you know, hyperbole.”

“And the world of hyperbole never survives its contact with the world of standards. And I think it really is that strange dichotomy. I think they’re more comfortable in that world of, well, you can’t really just make sh*t up. You have to prove it,” he added.

Both men had a certain “zen” about them, he said.

“They keep talking about it like trying to divorce themselves from the madness, but the madness, the circus is all that we experience from them. And it’s incredible, there’s a certain zen. They have, I guess, accepted all this — they’ve accepted the storm and there’s a weird zen about them,” he said.

Watch above via The Weekly Show.

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